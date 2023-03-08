Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Acquires 3,314 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 3.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $79,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 630,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

