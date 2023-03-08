Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Purchases 154,875 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 6.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $128,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after buying an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.41. 713,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

