Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 37,567 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned 0.13% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 93,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.