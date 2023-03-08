Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 498 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,415 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 2.0% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 282.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 213,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,371. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

