Titleist Asset Management LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. ChargePoint comprises approximately 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 4,014,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,839,004. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

