Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 1,369 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.57. 166,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,926. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.