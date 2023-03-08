Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.40 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 9,415,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,768,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.