Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. 844,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,399. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.