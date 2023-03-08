Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $74.27. 965,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.