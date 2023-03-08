Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 3,091 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

