Titleist Asset Management LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.73. 2,000,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.73. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $310.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

