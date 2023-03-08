Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 388,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. 384,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

