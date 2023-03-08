Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.95. 76,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,623. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $265.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

