Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,965 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 611,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IQLT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 208,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,390. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

