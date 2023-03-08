Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $556,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,628,104 shares. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

