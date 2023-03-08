Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,379 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 389,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

