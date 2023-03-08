Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,447 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

