Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 33,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

