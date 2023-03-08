TomoChain Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $34.25 million and $3.95 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,567,875 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

