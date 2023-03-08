Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 25,010 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for about 0.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Sempra worth $48,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 154.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.58. 273,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.