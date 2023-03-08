Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 8,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,115. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $109.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

