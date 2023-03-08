Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,864 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,782. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

