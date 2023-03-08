Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

