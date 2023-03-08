Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

