Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. 1,737,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.