Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 58,640 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of AES worth $32,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AES by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AES by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Up 1.8 %

AES traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.