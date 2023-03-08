Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 375,000 Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Volta were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Volta by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Volta by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Volta by 3,110.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 348,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Volta by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Volta by 229.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLTA stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 173,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,342. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Volta Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

