Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 449,852 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 449,852 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,672,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $15,663,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,046,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,361 shares of company stock worth $7,421,651 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

RUN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

