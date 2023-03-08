Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 85,986 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,986 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 7.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,563. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

