Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 85,986 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,986 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 7.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.
Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
