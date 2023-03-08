Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,805,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,769,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 197,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

