Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 0.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,691,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 500,851 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,291,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 389,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,561. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

