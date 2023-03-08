Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 341,610 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 128,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,527. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 124.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

