Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $19.82 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,081 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 3.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock remained flat at $33.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 160,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

