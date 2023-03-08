Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,572,000 after purchasing an additional 308,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. 51,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

