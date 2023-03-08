Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Partners worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 692.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 118,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Partners by 334.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 328.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 104.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 10,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.572 per share. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.09%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

