Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up about 1.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Southwest Gas worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 43.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.86. 746,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,744. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

