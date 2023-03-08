Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 936.84 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

