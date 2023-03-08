Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,116. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

