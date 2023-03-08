Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for about 1.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of Antero Midstream worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 170,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

