Total Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 129,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,303. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

