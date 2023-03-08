Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 6,323 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.24. 12,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,965. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

