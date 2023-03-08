Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. 877,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

