Total Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 1,220,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,420,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

