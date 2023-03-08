Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 3,213 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. 32,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,392. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

