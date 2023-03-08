Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,611,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,929,000 after buying an additional 276,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.