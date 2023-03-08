Total Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 50,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,971. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41.

