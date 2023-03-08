Towercrest Capital Management Has $2.55 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

