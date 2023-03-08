Towercrest Capital Management Sells 51,778 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 1.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.46% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.