Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

