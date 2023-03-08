Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,799 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

